POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Feb. 16: Derek Pedroza, 35, 905 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 6, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:03 a.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:14 a.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:15 a.m., 17th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:10 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:20 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:45 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 1:40 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport.