POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Xavier Bordeaux, 30, 207 N. Cottonwood St., Madison County warrant. Joseph Potter, 20, Osage, Iowa, misrepresenting age to obtain liquor. Anthoney Mack, 33, Concord, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday: Tahashaye Canty-Neely, 33, 826 S. Seventh St., driving during revocation. William Zohner, 29, Stanton, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense.
Sunday: Alan Woerth, 56, 312 N. Ninth St., No. 2, driving under suspension — fourth offense. Fernando Perdomo, 49, 1409 Riverside Blvd., No. H2, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 111 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 1:42 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:09 p.m., South 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:24 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:57 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 3:51 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:49 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:08 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:10 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:19 p.m., Colwell Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:39 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:47 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:29 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:26 p.m., West Monroe Avenue, fire. 8:13 p.m., West Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:31 p.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:02 a.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:54 a.m., Goldstrike Drive, rescue call, no transport. 9:34 p.m. Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.