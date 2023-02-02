POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Alex Matson, 27, 306 W. Indiana Ave., Norfolk, criminal mischief, $500-$1,499.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 11:42 a.m. First Street and Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 12:06 p.m., rescue call, no transport; 1:51 p.m., North 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:55 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:40 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Thursday: 12:35 a.m., Milan Drive and Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, fire-assist; 2:36 a.m. North First Street, rescue call, no transport; 3:39 a.m., Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:35 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.