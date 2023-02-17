POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Paige Korth, 25, 1013½ S. First St., driving under the influence — second offense.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 4:15 p.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:35 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:52 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:11 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:04 p.m., Highway 275, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:04 p.m., East Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12:09 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.