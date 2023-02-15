POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Isiah Williams, 31, homeless, Madison County warrant. Nicole Maher, 40, 608 S. Ninth St., driving during revocation..000
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:46 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:35 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:51 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:20 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:21 p.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:17 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:26 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 1:22 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:25 a.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:39 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.