POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Brock Brower, 39, 1006 Park Ave., driving during revocation. James Camphor, 54, 611 Roland Drive, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 41 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:29 a.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:25 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:37 p.m., North 34th Street, gas leak. 3:52 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:25 p.m., South 18th Street, fire. 9:01 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:07 p.m., South 15th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:50 a.m., East Berry Hill Drive, carbon monoxide detector. 4:11 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.