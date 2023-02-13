POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Feb. 11: Barry Schomberg, 46, 85297 550 Ave., Pierce, Pierce County warrant, Saline County warrant, open alcohol container, loaded shotgun in vehicle; Cole Kelsey, 40, 1401 S. Third St., Apt. 3, Norfolk, Madison County warrant, theft by unlawful taking $5,000-plus; Jessica Elznic, 45, 413 W. Omaha Ave., Norfolk, third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest.
Feb. 10: Gabriel Wear, 24, 12098 S. 203rd St., Gretna, probation violation Dodge County.
Feb. 13: Arik Seymour, 23, 1008 Blaine St., third-degree criminal mischief.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 106 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 11:38 a.m. South Fifth Street, rescue call, no transport; 12:24 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, alarm; 12:52 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, no transport; 1:04 p.m., South 61st Street, grass fire; 2:36 p.m. East Norfolk Avenue, check burn permit; 2:38 p.m., North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 3:19 p.m. East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 3:20 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 5:56 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9 p.m. North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:08 p.m., Suburban Drive, carbon monoxide detector;
Sunday: 9:02 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:26 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 11:47 a.m., South 17th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:41 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:54 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport; 5:32 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:38 a.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:39 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:11 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.