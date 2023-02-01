POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Patrick Gaffney, 34, 908 S. Fourth St., criminal mischief ($0-$500). Jaclyn Walker, 33, Hoskins, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:03 a.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:06 a.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:44 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:27 a.m., Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:45 p.m., Lakewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:53 p.m., Lincoln Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 12:45 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:45 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.