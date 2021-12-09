POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Nov. 14 in the 1400 block of West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Dylan Barlow, Ewing, and Kenneth Summers, 305 N. 33rd St., Unit C.
A collision Nov. 15 in the 800 block of South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Colton Gieselman, Bloomfield, and Justin Jaster, Plainview.
A collision Nov. 15 on South First Street damaged vehicles driven by Daniel Morse, 805 N. Boxelder St., and Jacob Luedtke, Humphrey.
A collision Nov. 15 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Jarrett Carlisle, 500 N. Boxelder St., Sheila Reynad, 1007 N. 10th St., and Jasmine Ellenberger, 902 W. Walnut Ave.
A collision Nov. 15 on Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Fred Portiner, 1402 Country Club Road, and Clayton Lenox, 200 Miller Ave.
A collision Nov. 17 on Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Faye Flanigan, 54873, 845th Road, and Lizette Estrada Contreras, 1015 N. State Highway 35, Lot 6.
A collision Nov. 17 in the 100 block of North 10th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Joslyn Klinetobe, 610 S. First St., Apt. 3, and a parked vehicle with an unknown owner.
A collision Nov. 20 on North Ninth Street damaged vehicles owned by Samantha Prellwitz, 608 E. Prospect Ave., and Lilly Welniak, 1406 Lakewood Drive, Apt. D4.
A hit-and-run accident Nov. 22 in the 400 block of West Park Avenue damaged a parked vehicle owned by Joe Metcalf, 84245 561st Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 31 calls
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 12:07 p.m., West Taylor Avenue, public service. 1:50 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:20 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:45 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, food fire. 5:14 p.m., Valli Hi Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:32 p.m., 25th Street and Highway 275 bypass, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:48 p.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:23 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.