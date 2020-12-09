POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Devon Anderson, 24, 2001 W. Madison Ave., intimidation - phone call, electronic communication.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:03 a.m., 553 Avenue, fire call. 10:51 a.m., Fourth Street, fire call. 12:23 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:24 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:33 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:41 p.m., 12th Street and Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:53 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:02 p.m., Airport Road, fire call.
Wednesday: 6:18 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.