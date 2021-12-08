POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Rigoberto Gonzalez, 28, 1009 S. Fourth St., Unit B, Stanton County warrant. Robert Laney, 43, homeless, Missouri warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 10 a.m., East Omaha Avenue, assist other agency. 10:29 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:18 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:15 p.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:17 p.m., North Boxelder Street, carbon monoxide detector. 6:30 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:09 p.m., East Berry Hill Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:51 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 2:50 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.