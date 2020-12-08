POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 11:56 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:27 p.m., Pasewalk Ave, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:29 p.m., 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:49 p.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, no transport. 7:26 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:37 p.m. Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:37 p.m., ditch fire.
Tuesday: 5:13 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.