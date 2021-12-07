POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Monday: John Lewis, 59, Norfolk, possession of methamphetamine. David Jones, 32, Hickman, Lancaster County warrant.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 34 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Monday: 7:12 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 8 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.9:01 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Tuesday: 12:47 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:58 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:49 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:06 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

