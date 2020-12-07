POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Dec. 4: Eh Gay, 31, Madison, shoplifting.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 79 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:31 a.m., Longhorn Drive, rescue call, no transport. 10:50 a.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:41 p.m., West Eisenhower Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:09 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 8:23 a.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:06 a.m., North 1st Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:20 a.m., Harold Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:29 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:29 p.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, no transport. 6:25 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:06 p.m., Georgia Avenue, carbon monoxide alarm, fire assist. 8:50 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:53 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 12:05 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:38 a.m., East Hayes Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:43 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:25 a.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:53 a.m., Westside Plaza, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.