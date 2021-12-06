POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Nov. 20: Austin Pick, 18, Columbus, possession of marijuana, minor in possession.
Friday: Juan Robles, 41, 605 Magnet St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), willful reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license.
Sunday: Andrew Quigley, 48, 709 S. Ninth St., leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Accidents
A collision Nov. 12 in the 500 block of North First Street damaged vehicles driven by Efrain Soto, 1003 Pierce St., Marisol Meza, 1102 Blaine St., and Aida Contreras, 1002 S. Sixth St.
A hit-and-run collision Nov. 13 on Highway 81 damaged a parked vehicle owned by Travis Petsche, Petersburg.
A collision Nov. 13 in the 1200 block of North 13th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Jon Rose, 311 N. 11th St.
A hit-and-run collision Nov. 13 with a pedestrian damaged an unknown vehicle and Thomas Voichoskie, 1323 W. Phillip Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 73 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 9:27 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:08 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:55 p.m., Miller Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:55 p.m., Miller Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 3:12 a.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:06 a.m., Prairie Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.