POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collison Nov. 24 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Shirley Kelberlau, 1103 E. Grove Ave., and Jerry Vaughn, 307 N. Boxelder St.
A hit and run collision Nov. 30 on Riverside Boulevard damaged a parked vehicle owned by Rhonda Jones, 505 E. Bluff Ave.
A collision Nov. 30 on W. Norfolk Ave. damaged vehicles driven by Robert Vogel, Stanton, and Jacob Thone, 800 Woodcrest Drive.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 22 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:58 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 12:26 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:10 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:17 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:07 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 2:34 a.m., Westside Plaza, rescue call, no transport.