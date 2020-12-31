POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Austin Johnson, 22, Osmond, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia. Ashley Bray, 29, 1804 Vicki Lane #1, theft.
Thursday: Andrew Wilson, 41, 1804 Vicki Lane #1, theft.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:19 a.m., Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:07 a.m., 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:43 p.m., Glenmore Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:09 p.m., Ninth Street, fire assist, hazardous materials. 7:41 p.m., Konenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.