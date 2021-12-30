POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Dec. 25: Suyen Herrera, 19, 808 E. Benjamin Ave., Apt. 203, open alcohol container, minor in possession.
Accidents
A collision Dec. 13 in the parking lot of 2100 Taylor Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Krista Ferris, 221 Jackson Ave., and private property.
A collision Dec. 13 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Daniel Powell, 305 S. 12th St., and Joshua Arends, 918 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 4.
A collision Dec. 13 on West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Mary Collin, Madison, and Juan Rojas Perez, 1628 Hackberry Drive.
A collision Dec. 14 on West Michigan Avenue damaged private property and a vehicle driven by Roberto Ramirez Garcia, 810 S. First St.
A collision Dec. 15 on Center Drive damaged vehicles owned by Barbara Walters, 1210 W. Prospect Ave., and Ryan Husa, Liberty.
A collision Dec. 17 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Nolan Strand, 1800 Blackberry Drive, and Alexya Beck, 1217 E. Sycamore Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:06 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:06 a.m., West Monroe Avenue, hazardous materials response. 11:17 a.m., Market Lane, hazardous materials response.
Thursday: 1:24 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:49 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.