POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Renato Diaz Crispin, 35, Norfolk, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, refusal to submit to a chemical test, open alcohol container, no operator’s license.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 6:54 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:17 a.m., West Berry Hill Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:19 a.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:09 p.m., Fox Ridge Road, public service. 1:30 p.m., East Grove Avenue, grass fire. 1:40 p.m., 13th Street and Bel Air Road, rescue call, no transport. 2:32 p.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:04 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:59 p.m., Heather Lane, rescue call, no transport. 8:14 p.m., West Cedar Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11 p.m., Elm Avenue, odor investigation.
Friday: 5:38 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.