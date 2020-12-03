POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Ka Htoo, 19, Madison, driving under revocation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday: Angel Montero Couberth, 24, La Vista, traffic light violation, no proof of insurance, no operators license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accidents
A collision Nov. 9 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Stephanie Stubbs, Craig, and Angela Stickman, 414 S. Third St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 22 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:58 a.m., Bel Air Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:00 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:24 p.m., N. 12th St., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:32 p.m., N. Hickory Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:01 p.m., W. Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transproted to Faith Regional. Thursday: 2:00 a.m., W. Norfolk Ave., rescue call, no transport.