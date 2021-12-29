POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Dec. 10 in the 900 block of Elm Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Allan Huskins, York, and Kyli Beckner, 1400 Lakewood Drive, Apt. A1.
A collision Dec. 11 on Glenwood Boulevard damaged private property and a vehicle driven by Jamie Bates, 510 W. Park Ave.
A collision Dec. 11 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Bonnie Fritz, 1103 S. 11th St., and Deborah Beaudette, 2204 Elmers Lane.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:47 a.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:33 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:57 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:58 p.m., 12th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:32 p.m., 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:50 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.