POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Addison Tiemens, 20, Pierce, minor in possession of nicotine.
Saturday: Salenna Holan, 31, 1131 McIntosh Road, No. 112, open alcohol container.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 23 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:21 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:03 p.m., West Nebraska Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:34 p.m., Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:59 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:55 p.m., South Fourth Street, stove fire.
Tuesday: 3:56 a.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.