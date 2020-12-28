Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will especially impact the Tuesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&