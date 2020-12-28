POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Damian Busskohl, 19, 2210 W. Madison Ave., third-degree assault. Jason Mason, 45, 1905, N. Eastwood St., driving under revocation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 76 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 10:18 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:31 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:07 p.m., Highway 81, rescue call, mutual aid. 8:12 p.m., Highway 275, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:43 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 9:47 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:04 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, transported to Faith Regional. 3:31 p.m., South 18th Street, fire assist, odor investigation. 3:45 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:14 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:32 p.m., South Pine Street, fire assist.
Monday: 1:07 a.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.