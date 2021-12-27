POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Lochlan Simonson, 19, 900 S. 16th St., No. 1, minor in possession of nicotine.
Saturday: Carlos Rodriguez, 26, 404 S. Second St., four Madison County warrants. Noel Herrera, 27, 808 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 203, open alcohol container. Kalin Bennett, 19, 310 S. 10th St., use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 63 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Friday: 11:53 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire assist. 6:39 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:57 p.m., Blue Stem Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday: 1:18 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:32 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:09 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:46 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:01 p.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:04 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:21 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:57 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:35 p.m., Miller Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:30 p.m., South Airport Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 4:25 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:27 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.