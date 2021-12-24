POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Dec. 8 on South 25th Street damaged vehicles driven by Jane Haase, 84627 550th Ave., Cheryl Robinette, Page, and April Reese, Stanton.
A collision Dec. 8 on Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Mariah Jacobsen, Neligh, and Robert Hinken, 311 S. Third St.
A collision Dec. 9 on North 37th Street damaged vehicles owned by Danial Kiichler, 2605 Mimick Drive, and Pamela Hannappel, 1638 Hackberry Drive.
A collision Dec. 9 on Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Dylan Kudera, 1405 Lakewood Drive, Unit F5, and Tyler Hulse, 404 Broadmoor Drive.
A collision Dec. 10 on Highway 81 damaged vehicles owned by Nancy Odey, Tilden, and Tracy Henschke, Wakefield.
A collision Dec. 10 on North 18th Street damaged vehicles driven by Austin Wolfe, 1327 Verges Ave., and Michael Bowersox, 1805 Hillview Drive.
A collision Dec. 10 on South 25th Street damaged vehicles owned by Alyssa Meyer, 100 Gold Strike Drive, Apt. 1, and Roy Cline, Kahoka, Missouri.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 11:31 a.m., East Monroe Avenue, fire.