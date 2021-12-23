POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Rojer Luetkenhaus, 18, 313 N. 12th St., No. 11, possession of marijuana.
Thursday: Brock Heggemeyer, 31, Battle Creek, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 25 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 6:56 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:28 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:51 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:43 p.m., Columbia Street, rescue call, transported to the Faith Regional.
Thursday: 2:53 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.