POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Justin De Luna, 29, Omaha, fifth offense driving under the influence, driving under revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding. Destanee Luetkenhaus, 19, 313 N. 12th St., minor in possession of alcohol. Tonilee Alimant, 19, 715 E. Norfolk Ave., stop sign violation, possession of marijuana. William Coffman, 60, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., shoplifting.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:58 a.m., Bluff Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:16 a.m., Highway 35, fire assist, burn permit check. 5:04 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 10:28 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.