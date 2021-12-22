POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Amber Bruguier, 36, 510 S. First St., No. 4, child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accidents
A collision Nov. 29 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Lori Shaffer, 83574 555th Ave., and Pamela Walton, 3412 Fox Ridge Ave. A pedestrian, Rachel Gutz, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was transported to the hospital.
A collision Nov. 30 on Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Gerald Christiansen, Le Mars, Iowa, and Stevan Chavera, Rockford, Illinois.
A collision Dec. 1 in the 1900 block of the Highway 275 bypass damaged a vehicle owned by Tevin Ross, 1208 Koenigstein Ave.
A collision Dec. 3 in a parking lot in the 300 block of West Phillip Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Raymond Ridder, 114 W. Bluff Ave., and Maria Hernandez (not present), 105 20th Drive.
A collision Dec. 3 in the 1200 block of Elm Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Juan Robles Gonzalez, 605 Magnet St., a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Brent Janzen, 1212 Elm Ave., and a parked, unattended vehicle owned by James Thoene, 1216 Elm Ave.
A hit-and-run accident Dec. 4 in the 2800 block of South 13th Street damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Christopher Sewell, 1805 N. Eastwood St.
A collision Dec. 4 on South 13th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Joanna Rodriguez, Schuyler.
A collision Dec. 5 in a parking lot in the 900 block of South 13th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Andrew Quigley, 709 S. Ninth St., and a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Shanan Thompson, 2114 Vernon Ave.
A collision Dec. 5 in the 1000 block of South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Cameron Kahlo, Wausa, and Morgan White, 710 E. Pasewalk Ave.
A collision Dec. 6 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Hannah Ottis, 1104 Koenigstein Ave., Apt. 4, and Georgia Little, Beemer.
A hit-and-run accident Dec. 7 on Michigan Avenue damaged an unknown vehicle and private property.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 10:08 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:29 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:50 p.m., 13th Street and Galeta Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:26 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:37 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:01 p.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 6:31 a.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.