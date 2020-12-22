POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Sheila Tift, 50, 914 S. 14th St., possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence - third offense - refusal, possession of marijuana.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 25 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:38 a.m., Second Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:34 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:24 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:09 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:57 a.m., Westside Plaza, false alarm. 1:57 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, transported to Faith Regional. 2:10 p.m., Riverside Boulevard and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:44 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:56 p.m., Morningside Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 6:39 a.m., Birch Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.