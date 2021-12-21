POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Dec. 12: Deak Chamberlain, 58, 2214 W. Norfolk Ave., possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension.
Friday: Justis Calkins, 24, 302 Trail Ridge Road, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tramadol, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, no valid registration.
Monday: Sophie Vanbuskirk, 20, 125 N. 25th St., No. 27, Merrick County warrant. Clayton Johnson, 46, homeless, third-degree assault, second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace, obstructing a peace officer.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 23 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 12:22 p.m., Highway 25, rescue call, no transport. 12:22 p.m., Taylor Avenue, fire alarm. 2:03 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:42 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:23 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:18 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 5:32 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.