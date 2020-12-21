POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Kipp Lawson, 35, 1004 W. Park Ave., third-degree assault.
Saturday: Leandro Alfaro Junquera, 20, Columbus, minor in possession. Randall Baker Jr., 34, 303 S. 10th St., theft. Jason Koehler, 42, 1406 Elm Ave., first-degree criminal trespassing.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 77 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 6:59 a.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:36 a.m., Carmel Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:36 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:45 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:14 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:30 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:36 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:34 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 4:32 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:54 a.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:52 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:15 p.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:46 p.m., Rose Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:39 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 5:50 a.m., South 14th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.