POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 74 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 12:42 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:49 a.m., Homewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:29 a.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:59 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:05 p.m., West Michigan Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:23 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:43 p.m., North 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:51 a.m., Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:29 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:36 a.m., 20th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7 p.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 5:05 a.m., Amberwood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.