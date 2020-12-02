POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Jennifer Sandford, 24, 511 Verges Ave., No. 1B, driving under suspension.
Accidents
A hit and run collision Nov. 9 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by James Bradford Jr., 206 Harrris Drive, and a vehicle owned by Amy Meyer, 703 S. Eighth St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:04 a.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:33 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:35 p.m., Highway 81, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:04 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:57 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:21 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:15 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:20 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:55 a.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:44 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, smoke investigation, fire assist. 5:33 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:36 a.m., Highway 81 and South Airport Road, injury accident, no transport.