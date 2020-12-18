POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday, Christopher Busskohl, 38, 2210 W. Madison Ave.,
Madison County warrant, theft.
Thursday, Martin Santiago Jr., 23, 106 W. Maple Ave., possession of controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana with intent to deliver x two,, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Heather King, 37, 613 S. Third St., driving under suspension.
Thursday, Julie Hermsen, 63, Mesa, Ariz., driving under the influence, first offense, refusal to submit to preliminary breath test, refusal to submit to chemical test, wrong way on a one way.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 36 calls for service.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday, 7:44 a.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 8:17 a.m., Heather Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:27 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:09 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:05 p.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 4:12 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:12 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport; 5:37 p.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8:14 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:39 p.m., Sunrise Drive, fire call, check odor.