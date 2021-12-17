POLICE DIVISION
Bookings:
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Eirene Waite, 57, 512 Hastings Ave., Madison County warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 25 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 11:14 a.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:36 p.m., South First Street, house fire. 4:15 p.m., West Park Avenue, illegal burn. 5:40 p.m., Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:08 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:56 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 6:34 a.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, no transport.