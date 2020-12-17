POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 45 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:31 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:19 a.m., Rose Lane, rescue call, no transport. 12:35 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:31 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:05 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.