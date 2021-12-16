POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Dec. 10: Logan Suckstorf, 18, 1806 N. 18th St., driving under suspension.
Tuesday: Joe Nash, 26, Wayne, criminal mischief ($0-$500).
Wednesday: Fremanda Little, 44, 916 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 2, failure to appear, failure to return library materials. Charlie Tosh, 54, 907 Syracuse Ave., Unit B2, three Madison County warrants for child support, one Madison County warrant for bad checks. Jay Phillips, 40, Yukon, Oklahoma, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), open alcohol container.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 23 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 11:43 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:21 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, propane order. 1:50 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:35 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:01 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:37 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:53 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:05 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday: 2:24 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.