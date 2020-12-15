POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Amadu Bah, 29, 416 Hastings Ave., possession of marijuana. Marco Arriaza-Menendez, 30, Norfolk, theft.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 19 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:48 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:27 a.m., Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:44 p.m., Sheridan Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:45 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:00 p.m., Highway 275, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:24 p.m., South Fourth Street, false alarm.
Tuesday: 1:46 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.