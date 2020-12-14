POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Diblan Cortez Hernandez, 23, 1406 Country Club Road, No. 35, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday: Matthew Wiedeman, 44, 708 S. 11th St., possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 96 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 6:56 a.m., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:29 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:09 p.m., East Bluff Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:55 p.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 7:50 a.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, no transport. 8:54 a.m., North 49th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:11 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:01 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:56 a.m., Heather Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:49 p.m., Channel Road, car fire. 1:41 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:34 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:46 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.