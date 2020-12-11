POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Derrick Phillips, 25, 816 Forest Drive, theft by unlawful taking.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:30 a.m., Stanton, rescue call, mutual aid, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:58 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, gas leak, hazardous materials. 3:06 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:23 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12:00 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.