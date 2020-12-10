POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Brandon Silva, 20, Madison, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Misty Hawley, 37, Pierce, marijuana possession.
Wednesday: Isiah Williams, 28, 1213 W. Park Ave., third-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:28 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:30 a.m., East Monroe Avenue, fire assist. 10:30 a.m., 835 Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:30 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:17 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:45 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:05 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:49 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:14 p.m., College View Drive, fire assist, burn permit. 6:52 p.m., Eldorado Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:52 p.m., Charolais Road, fire assist, odor investigation. 6:57 p.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, no transport. 7:10 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:51 p.m. Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:25 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:43 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.