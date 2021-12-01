POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Nov. 24: Racyn Gonzalez, 26, 2000 W. Madison Ave., driving under the influence, open alcohol container, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday: Daniel Luken, 29, Norfolk, second-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:43 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, fuel spill. 10:17 a.m., North Cottonwood Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:43 a.m., Woodhurst Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:44 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 5:25 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.