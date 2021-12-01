POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Nov. 24: Racyn Gonzalez, 26, 2000 W. Madison Ave., driving under the influence, open alcohol container, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday: Daniel Luken, 29, Norfolk, second-degree assault.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 29 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Tuesday: 8:43 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, fuel spill. 10:17 a.m., North Cottonwood Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:43 a.m., Woodhurst Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:44 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.

Wednesday: 5:25 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.

