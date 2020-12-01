POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Nov. 5 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Levi Foland, 301 S. 16th St., and Judy Dekoning, 1228 Sunnydell Lane.
A collision Nov. 6 on 13th Street damage vehicles driven by Mandy Wicks, Randolph, and Isaias Ocampo Ortiz, Lake Worth, Florida.
A collision Nov. 7 on South Sixth Street damaged vehicle driven by Tami Kaup, 1637 Hackberry Drive, and Chad Budke, 809 S. Fifth St.
A collision Nov. 8 on Bel Air Road damaged vehicles driven by Aubrie Edwards, Winside, and Terry KcKibbon, 2501 W. Madison Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:50 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:33 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:05 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, transported to Faith Regional. 10:30 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:12 p.m., Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.