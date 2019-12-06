POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday, Antonio Finn, 43, homeless, possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, North 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Friday, 12:54 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Friday, 4:28 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.