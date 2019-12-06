POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Thursday, Antonio Finn, 43, homeless, possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia

 Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 31 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Thursday, North 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.

Friday, 12:54 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Friday, 4:28 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

