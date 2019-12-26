POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday, Jonathan Taylor, 51, 919 S. Second St., fight by mutual consent.
Sunday, Felix Samuel Zazueta, 64, 1206 W. Prospectt Ave.,no insurance, no operators license.
Friday, Cody Scott, 25, 509 W. Walnut Ave., leaving the scene of a property damage accident, negligent driving.
Accidents
A collision Dec. 16 on North 18th Street damaged vehicles driven by Lonnie Puntnew, 905 N. 18th St., and Lakotah One Horn, Wisner.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Tuesday and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 7:01 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 8:01 a.m., North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional .
Wednesday, 9:32 a.m., Jackson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional .
Wednesday, 11:13 a.m., Emerald Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 2:01 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, no transport.
Wednesday, 5:20 p.m., North 15th Street, fire call, smoke in building.
Wednesday, 7:49 p.m., Skyline Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional .
Wednesdy, 8:32 p.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 9:56 p.m., Logan Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 11:39 p.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 8:40 a.m., Lake Walk Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional .
Tuesday, 10:39 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 7:23 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 7:39 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 10:17 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.