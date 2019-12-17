POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Sara Sohl, 37, 915 S. Second St., unlawful burning.
Accidents
A property damage crash Nov. 15 on W. 13th Street damaged a vehicle driven by an unknown driver and caused an estimated $100 in damage to a diesel pump handle owned by Casey’s General Store.
A collision Nov. 13 on South Second Street damaged a vehicles driven by Constance Koenig, 500 Verge Ave, No. A-1, and Kevin Anderson, 812 S. Second St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 9:20 a.m., Eldorado Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 11:14 a.m., E. Benjamin Ave., resuce, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 1:13 p.m., N. 18th St., rescue, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 6:51 p.m., N. 37th St., rescue, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 6 a.m., E. Sycamore Ave., rescue, transported to Faith Regional.