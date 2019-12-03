POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, Mark Wiese, 50, 57035 Highway 32, driving during revocation.
Monday, Jeremiah Rotherham, 19, 500 Hastings Ave., shoplifting
Sunday, Robert Gaeta, 43, 311 W. Bluff Ave., carrying concealed weapon, red light violation, no bicycle headlight
Saturday, Justin Wilson, 21 115 W. Maple Ave., driving during revocation.
Friday, Carl Werner, 53, 507 W. Park Ave., driving under suspension, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to chemical test, no proof of insurance.
Thursday, Sonya Olson Sonya, 1309 Galeta, driving under suspension.
Nov. 25, Phelan Schwager Phelan, 32, Laurel, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, less than an ounce.
Nov. 19, Melissa Walter, 35, Neligh, possession of a controlled substance, carrying concealed weapon.
Nov. 18, Jeremy Hauf, 45, 1009 Elm St., theft
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Thursday and midnight Monday, police responded to 137 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 8:45 a.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 9:18 a.m., 836 Road, fire call, check burn permit.
Monday, 3:24 p.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 7:04 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 9 p.m., Goldstrike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 4:44 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.