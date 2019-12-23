POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday, Dallas Rhinehart, 50 Norfolk, Madison County warrant, shoplifting, possession of a deadly weapon by prohibited person, carrying concealed weapon
Wednesday, Marlin Clemons, 27, 204 S. 10th St., assault 3rd degree, obstructing a peace officer.
Dec. 15, Shawna Hausmann, 41 305 Sherwood Drive, disorderly conduct.
Dec. 7, Gary Johnson Jr., 45 1307 Hendricks St., shoplifitng.
Accidents
A collision Dec. 3 on 1000 block East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Barbara Junck, Carroll, and Arlynn Knudsen, 1701 W. Pasewalk Ave., No. A.
A collision Nov. 30 on Magnet Street damaged vehicles driven by Steven Knull, 55028 839 Road, and Jason Koehler, 1406 Elm Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and Midnight Sunday, police responded to 64 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 6:46 a.m., Westside Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 9:31a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, personal injury, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 9:59 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 2:57 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 3:15 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 8:57 p.m., West Monroe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 10:40, p.m., Goldstrike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 1:51 a.m., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.