POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Shawna Hausmann, 41, 305 Sherwood Lane, disorderly conduct.
Wednesday: Marlin Clemons, 27, 204 S. 10th St., third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer.
Accidents
A collision Nov. 26 on Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Lindy Rath, Oakdale, and Andrea Rodriguez, 413 E. Nebraska Ave.
A collision Nov. 25 on Highway 275 Bypass damaged vehicles driven by Stephanie Stevens, Creighton, and Brandon Jones, 207 S. 17th St.
A collision Nov. 25 on S. Seventh St. damaged vehicles driven by Victor Gazca, 1308 W. Bluff Ave., and Ashley Beeken, 108 W. Maple Ave.
A collision Nov. 21 on N. Fourth St., damaged vehicles driven by Latoya Van Duzer, 313 Sherwood Lane, and Guillermo Mendez, 1005 Michigan Ave.
A collision Nov. 26 on S. Fourth St. damaged vehicles driven by Jordyn Ratkovec, 83610 Highway 81, and Miguel Ramirez, 415 S. Fourth St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 56 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 9:16 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, accident, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 5:37 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.