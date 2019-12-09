POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday, Dustin Wright, 34, 609 E. Prospect Ave., driving under the influence, second offense, plus .150, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance.
Saturday, Lance Angell, 54, 1300 Hespe Drive, Apt. 101, driving under suspension, first offense, plus .15.
Saturday, Odell Bowens, 54, 922 Woodhurst Drive, Apt. 30, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, no proof of insurance, no valid registration.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 96 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 8:45 a.m., South 12th Street, fire call.
Saturday, 4:17 p.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 1:22 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 7:35 a.m., Seventh and Phillip Avenues, rescue call, canceled.
Sunday, 7:43 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 8:35 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 10:01 a.m., South Chestnut, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 10:25 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 10:34 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 1 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 4:46 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 7 p.m., Parker Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 5:48 a.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.